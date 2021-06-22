The body of missing Timboon woman Rosie McLean was found on Monday afternoon.

The body of a Victorian grandma missing for 11 days has tragically been found next to a burnt-out car.

Timboon woman Rosie McLean, 84, was last seen on June 10 after leaving her house in the afternoon and travelling towards the Glenthompson area.

Tragically, police confirmed on Tuesday morning a woman’s body had been found beside a burnt-out car in Wickliffe, about 100km from her home in Timboon.

The body was found by a local resident at a property in Chatsworth-Wickliffe Rd, near Karmala Lane, about 3pm on Monday.

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said the body was yet to be formally identified, but police believed it was that of Ms McLean.

She said Ms McLean’s dog, a Maltese shih tzu named Bindi, was found safe and well nearby.

“The exact circumstances regarding the death are yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing,” Constable Dean said.

Police are yet to confirm if the burnt-out vehicle was Ms McLean’s 2010 grey Holden Commodore sedan.

An extensive search was carried out in the Southern Grampians, Moyne, Warrnambool and Corangamite areas during the 11 days she was missing, with her family even hiring a plane to search the region.

Ms McLean’s daughter Susan tragically confirmed the news on Facebook early on Tuesday morning.

She thanked family, friends and the community for their help and support during the search.

“Bindi stayed with mum until they were found and we take some comfort in that knowledge,” she said.

“We are truly grateful that you all cared for our mum and Bindi.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Tributes have flowed for Ms McLean on social media since her death was announced, with many who helped during the search passing on their deepest condolences to her family.

Originally published as Mystery as missing grandma’s body found