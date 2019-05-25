Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have swarmed on a inner-city park in Melbourne after a woman’s body was found near tennis courts. Picture: Tim Carrafa
Police have swarmed on a inner-city park in Melbourne after a woman’s body was found near tennis courts. Picture: Tim Carrafa
News

Mystery as woman’s body found in park

25th May 2019 1:45 PM

A woman's body has been found in a popular inner-city park in Melbourne.

The unidentified woman was located near tennis courts inside Royal Park about 9:15am on Saturday, which is located near to Melbourne Zoo.

Police search at crime scene in Royal Park South, Parkville. Picture: Tim Carrafa
Police search at crime scene in Royal Park South, Parkville. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Dozens of police arrived to the scene to start their investigation, with forensic officers in masks and gloves combing the area between North Park Tennis Club and the Flemington Road Cricket Oval.

A woman’s body has been found near tennis courts in Royal Park near Flemington Rd, Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa
A woman’s body has been found near tennis courts in Royal Park near Flemington Rd, Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa

The exact cause of death was yet to be determined, with police saying an investigation was ongoing.

More to come.

 

Police are seen at a staging point in Royal Park, Melbourne, after a woman’s body was found. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross.
Police are seen at a staging point in Royal Park, Melbourne, after a woman’s body was found. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross.
Police are seen at a staging point in Royal Park, Melbourne, after a woman's body was found at Parkville. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross.
Police are seen at a staging point in Royal Park, Melbourne, after a woman's body was found at Parkville. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross.
body editors picks melbourne park

Top Stories

    Coach: 'We've got to throw everything we've got at them'

    premium_icon Coach: 'We've got to throw everything we've got at them'

    Rugby League Capras steeling for Round 11 clash against second-placed Burleigh Bears

    Why teens lit fires at a school and caused $148k damage

    premium_icon Why teens lit fires at a school and caused $148k damage

    Crime 'Attacks on schools has become too common'

    Four teens, 18 offence incidents, about 100 charges

    premium_icon Four teens, 18 offence incidents, about 100 charges

    Crime Teens caused $148k damage in arson attack, plus more

    Shooter fired 5 shots at Rocky home after traffic incident

    premium_icon Shooter fired 5 shots at Rocky home after traffic incident

    Breaking 6am: Argument escalated after a dispute between motorist and...