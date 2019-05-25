Mystery as woman’s body found in park
A woman's body has been found in a popular inner-city park in Melbourne.
The unidentified woman was located near tennis courts inside Royal Park about 9:15am on Saturday, which is located near to Melbourne Zoo.
Dozens of police arrived to the scene to start their investigation, with forensic officers in masks and gloves combing the area between North Park Tennis Club and the Flemington Road Cricket Oval.
The exact cause of death was yet to be determined, with police saying an investigation was ongoing.
More to come.