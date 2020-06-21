Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue crews were deployed to a location near Keppel Sands yesterday afternoon.
Mystery beacon prompts emergency air search

Kaitlyn Smith
21st Jun 2020 10:24 AM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was yesterday tasked to a location in Keppel Sands where a beacon had been reported by an overflying aircraft.

A rescue crew was quickly deployed to the area around 3.30pm Saturday afternoon to conduct an on-foot search to locate the device.

A beacon was activated near Keppel Sands on Saturday afternoon.
Using a hand held specialised detection device, the crew were able to locate the beacon in thick grass on a private property.

Reasons for the beacon’s activation are unclear.

It was disabled later by the crew and reported to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority in Canberra.

