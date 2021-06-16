Mystery behind soldier’s USBs revealed

An emotional Ben Roberts-Smith told a court his soul has been “crushed” and the legacy of his family is in ruins after enemies within the SAS and the media wrote “all lies” about his actions in Afghanistan.

It comes as the elite soldier claims he does not know who sent him USBs containing photos from his missions and revealed why he used “burner phones” to speak with the SAS soldiers he still trusts.

The decorated SAS veteran returned to the witness box in his defamation trial on Wednesday to detail the months before and after Nine published articles which he claims allege he is a war criminal and domestic violence abuser.

Nine is using a truth defence to fight the defamation action.

He said he lost three years of his life to rumours and he could now only try to save the family legacy for his children.

“Every day I think about what people are going to do and say to my children,” he told the court on Wednesday.

“What is the legacy of my family now because of those articles?

“It crushes my soul because I gave so much to that job. And it’s all lies.”

Nine also published allegations earlier this year that Mr Roberts-Smith buried a Tupperware container containing USB drives in the backyard of his Queensland home.

Mr Roberts-Smith said he never buried the USBs - they sat in the Tupperware container in his desk.

The court previously heard the USBs contained information and documents relevant to his time in Afghanistan and, as a result, potentially important to his defamation case in the Federal Court.

Mr Roberts-Smith told the court on Wednesday that four or five USBs arrived at his home from mid-2019 until early 2021 but he didn’t know who had sent them.

“In the main, the photos (on the drives) were simply photos of the SAS operators themselves - the guys out in Afghanistan it was quite benign,” he said.

“There were lots of photos of the Fat Ladies Arms and parties.”

The Fat Ladies Arms is the SAS’ unofficial bar and the location where soldiers were pictured drinking from a prosthetic leg.

Nine alleges in its defence that Mr Roberts-Smith murdered an arrested Taliban fighter with a prosthetic leg.

Mr Roberts-Smith denied that, saying he’d lawfully gunned down the armed insurgent and another SAS operator had taken the leg back to the base against his wishes.

Mr Roberts-Smith said he never drank from the leg himself but appears in photos with other men using the prosthesis in the bar.

The USBs also contained aerial surveillance images of the mission where the one-legged Taliban insurgent was shot.

That was a compound in Afghanistan codenamed Whiskey 108.

Mr Roberts-Smith said he feared members of the SAS who disliked him were engaged in a “whispering campaign” with the media to bring him down using the mission.

Mr Roberts-Smith said he felt betrayed and humiliated by a “whispering campaign” between SAS soldiers and the media to bring him down. Picture: Department of Defence

He said he asked his ex wife’s friend to buy them prepaid phones so he could talk to other former soldiers he still trusted about the missions.

“I simply did not trust the media were not trying to intercept my communications or gather derogatory information to use against me,” he said.

Mr Roberts-Smith said he and the trusted soldiers looked over the surveillance images of Whiskey 108 to refresh their memories of the missions a decade after the events that were now making headlines.

“I felt betrayed and humiliated,” Mr Roberts-Smith said of the articles published by Nine.

“And I say humiliated because everything I’ve ever cared about was serving my country with distinction and honour - and my friends and my unit.”

“And in the space of a couple of articles that was being taken away from us.”

Mr Roberts-Smith said the articles - that initially did not name him - had triggered friends, and former squad mates to call him and show support and concern over the publications.

When Mr Roberts-Smith was awarded the Victoria Cross for storming machine gun nests, he said, one patrol commander wrote a letter warning he’d become “a tall poppy” and he’d need to prepare for attacks.

That commander reached out after the articles were published.

The elite soldier told the court he was “scared” for the safety of his young daughters when people began identifying him as “Leonidas” - the soldier named in the article.

“I was worried about by children physically and emotionally,” he said.

“We spoke to the school and upgraded the home security system. Video camera and sensors and so forth.”



Mr Roberts-Smith became emotional, losing his voice, while recounting the calls from his extended family.

“Because you fight for your country you come home,” he sighed deeply.

“Somebody attacks you from the shadows - like cowards - and your own family has to think that of their…” he said, unable to finish.

Originally published as Mystery behind soldier’s USBs revealed