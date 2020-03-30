Menu
Helicopter above Mooloolaba
Offbeat

Mystery chopper ‘hovering’ above raises eyebrows

Ashley Carter
30th Mar 2020 11:08 AM | Updated: 12:51 PM
Subscriber only

A MYSTERIOUS helicopter "hovering" over Mooloolaba this morning was much less ominous than some conspiracy theorist residents originally believed.

Speculations circled that the chopper was "scanning" the area to ensure people were adhering to coronavirus restrictions, but it was simply an Energex aircraft checking power lines.

A spokesman said after every storm season crews checked the network  to look for damage to lines that couldn't be seen from the ground.

"The Sunny Coast had a pretty big storm season and copped a fair bit of damage," he said.

Some residents complained this morning after the chopper was in and out of Mooloolaba for more than an hour, but the spokesman said that was standard practise when checking lines.

"They could be up in the air for half the day, but checking all different areas," he said.

