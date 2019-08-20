Mystery flying object sparks UFO speculation

REAL OR NOT? There have been plenty of UFO sightings across the region.

REAL OR NOT? There have been plenty of UFO sightings across the region.

UFO researcher Gerald Vandaele looks into encounters of the third kind but this time he has no answers.

Affiliated with UFO Research Queensland Inc, Mr Vandaele said he began researching unexplained phenomena in the region after a gruesome cattle mutilation in Eungella last year.

Two weeks ago, about 11.40pm, he spotted a slow-moving bright red object moving through the sky at Calen. And he was stumped. He said it was too low to be a plane, it didn't have the flashing lights a helicopter would and something about the object just freaked out his dog.

So what was it?

Mr Vandaelesaid it was his dog who raised the alarm about the unidentified object.

"He was just sitting there in the middle of the yard looking up into the sky," he said.

"I'm thinking 'what is wrong with him'. When I looked up, all I saw was this red glowing object in the sky."

Calen resident Gerald Vandaele saw a mysterious object in the sky. He filmed the encounter on his mobile. This image is a screenshot of the video. Mr Vandaele has changed the contrast. Gerald Vandaele

Mr Vandaele attempted to film the encounter on his mobile, but he said the eight minutes of footage did not do justice to what his eyes saw.

"Whilst viewing the footage I noticed that (on) the phone's camera ... the object would turn to a white light but my eyes (were) only seeing a red object," he said.

"It wasn't moving past like a normal plane or a helicopter. It wasn't making noise.

Puzzled by what he saw, Mr Vandaele contacted the Daily Mercury. We put the call out to local online skywatchers and astronomy groups asking what on earth it could be?

Calen resident Gerald Vandaele saw a mysterious object in the sky and says this is the path the object travelled. Gerald Vandaele

Suggestions were thrown around, including Defence aircraft, an international flight to Asia or a weather balloon.

One commenter said they thought they had seen the light too, the following night.

Mackay man Justin Webber had been fishing at Airlie Beach. On the drive home, he and a friend spotted weird lights in the Calen area about 10pm.

Mr Webber said they had been travelling along the Bruce Highway when the saw a series flashing red lights in the sky.

"It was a little hard to gauge how high it was, it didn't seem that high (so) I don't think it was an airplane," he said.

The possibility it could be a military helicopter was proposed but, Mr Webber said his friends was familiar with helicopters and said the series of flashing red lights could not have been a chopper.

An Australian Defence Force spokesperson said they could confirm no military exercises were being conducted in the area and no Defence aircraft or drones were flying in the specified area at either of the times reported.

Mr Webber said he tried to find a rational explanation for the light, which he described as "a bit weird".

While he was not 100 per cent sure the unidentified object was a UFO, he said it would be "pretty crazy if it was".

