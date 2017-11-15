Mystery Good Samaritan helps Rocky's dying mum

This Christmas, will be Nicole Flood's last with her children, Jai and CJ.

NICOLE Flood, Rockhampton's terminally ill mother who has been given six months to live after her fight with knee cancer and brain tumours, has been shocked by an anonymous donation of $1000 on her Go Fund Me page.

The generous donation was donated earlier this week but the contributor has not stepped forward to receive any praise for their open-handedness.

Project Booyah Rockhampton Coordinator Senior Constable Joe Ramsay has been touched by the donation which has met the $1000 goal.

"A massive thank you to Rockhampton and the area around here for supporting Nikky and Jai and CJ, they feel very very grateful and very surprised and I suppose a little bit humbled...by the amount of support,” Sen Const Ramsay said.

"It came up as totally anonymous which makes it all the more surprising and very humbling. They haven't tried to seek out any recognition or anything. They just made the donation anonymously and it's pretty fantastic.”

Speaking directly to the charitable donator, Sen Const Ramsay has some appreciative words.

"I cannot thank you enough, if you wish to remain anonymous that's fine with us but the family, Nikky, Jai and CJ...would like to thank you for your generous donation.”