Mystery millionaire: Rocky punter yet to claim whopping $2M

SOMEONE in Central Queensland is now $2 million richer and they don't even know it.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Keno ticket worth $2,082,955 was purchased at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, but the winner has yet to claim their prize.

It appears the lucky patron left the club before checking their ticket.

Rockhampton Leagues Club staff and fellow members are on the edge of their seats waiting to discover the recipient of the huge pay out.

According to Keno spokesperson David Dicker, the winner is likely to be Central Queensland local and he urged anyone living in surrounding areas who played Keno on Wednesday to check their ticket.

"The ticket was purchased from the Rockhampton Leagues Club at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday afternoon,” Mr Dicker said.

"If this sounds like your ticket, you could be our mystery multi-millionaire, so please check your ticket online or at any venue with Keno.

"Likewise, if you know a friend or family member who may have visited the Leagues Club on Wednesday and played Keno, please ask them to check their ticket.

"We can't wait to see who is going to walk through that door holding the winning ticket, 10 days before Christmas.”

Mr Dicker said most people frequent the club with friends and family for a meal or a day out and often leave the club before their Keno games are finished.