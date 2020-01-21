Menu
A car has fallen from a cliff into bushland on North Stradbroke Island.
News

Mystery of car over island cliff

by Kara Sonter
21st Jan 2020 12:19 PM
AUTHORITIES are yet to confirm the whereabouts of people in a car that fell from a cliff on North Stradbroke Island this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they were called about 7.50am about a car that had fallen from a "cliff" and into bushland near Point Lookout Rd at the Amity turn-off, heading towards Point Lookout.

Two fire crews were at the scene for about 30 minutes.

The car was reportedly on its side about 15m off road in bushland.

A QFES spokesman said paramedics also attended but the driver and any passengers of the car could not be found.

Queensland Police say they are not investigating.

 


