Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new scam has emerged on the Northern Rivers.
A new scam has emerged on the Northern Rivers.
News

Mystery of 'I need your help' text message

17th Jan 2019 6:45 AM

POLICE have issued a warning to Northern Rivers residents about a "new and annoying" text message that is circulating in the region.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said a Ballina resident received a text from a mobile number with the message: "Please call me right back. It's an emergency. I need your help."

"The Ballina resident called the number provided," he said.

"A recorded message played that contained multiple voices saying 'hello' and 'are you okay', and then it goes into swearing and goes for well over five minutes.

"It would appear the recording is of reactions to the message when no one answers.

"A staff member at Lismore Police Station also received this message last week."

Snr Const Henderson said he called the number but it does not accept calls from private numbers.

"I cannot see any record of this happening before, and as no money is involved it does not seem like a scam," he said.

"It may be a childish prank or a way of collecting mobile phone numbers.

"If you get this message do not reply and block the caller."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district scam text message
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    premium_icon A long, slow ride through CQ for a good cause

    News The man attempting a record breaking drive through CQ for a great cause

    • 17th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Rocky netballers flying high after Australian selection

    premium_icon Rocky netballers flying high after Australian selection

    Netball Players impress selectors at schoolgirls championships in Melbourne

    • 17th Jan 2019 11:18 AM
    New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    premium_icon New fuel station one of the first sites in national roll-out

    Business Work began on the site in Sept including the demolish of 2 houses

    CQ Seamers chase grand final glory at Gabba today

    premium_icon CQ Seamers chase grand final glory at Gabba today

    Cricket Team skipper: 'We're definitely confident about our chances'