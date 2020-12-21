Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The mystery man has nominated for mayor.
The mystery man has nominated for mayor.
Council News

Mystery out of towner nominates for mayoral by-election

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE list of nominations for the mayoral vacancy has jumped to 17 this morning with Brett Williams nominating.

Mr Williams nominated this morning for the position, with mere hours to spare before they officially close.

Mr Williams, who studied at CQUniversity, is a finance manager with Bulloo Shire Council, which is on the South Australia and New South Wales border, covering the area around Thargomindah.

He has been in local government for more than 20 years.

He ran for mayor in this year’s earlier election with Bulloo Shire and lobbied for a “change for the future”.

His policy topics included fixing water and sewerage issues, housing and roads.

To nominate for a position the person must reside in the local government area for which they are nominating.

The nominations so far include Russel Claus, Nyree Johnson, Bronwyn Laverty-

Young, John Rewald, Miranda Broadbent, Chris Hooper, Shane Latcham, Tony Williams, Donna Kirkland, Christopher Davies, Leyland Barnett, Cherie Rutherford, Christian Shepherd, Remy McCamley and Dominic Doblo. Rob Crow is expected to officially nominate in the next hour.

brett williams rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021 rrcvotes rrcvotes2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

        Premium Content Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

        Council News It was the third addition to the nomination list this morning.

        • 21st Dec 2020 10:37 AM
        Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

        Premium Content Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

        Council News The nominations for the Rockhampton Regional Council by-election close today at...

        Humans of East St: Colourful characters of Rocky’s CBD

        Premium Content Humans of East St: Colourful characters of Rocky’s CBD

        News “Anyone who thinks a picture on your skin means you’re not intelligent and you’re...

        Shed catches fire at home on the Cap Coast

        Premium Content Shed catches fire at home on the Cap Coast

        News According to police, the fire is not suspicious.