Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
M1 body: Woman’s body found next to M1 at Coomera on Gold Coast
News

Mystery over Woman’s body found next to the M1

by Kyle Wisniewski
18th Oct 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN'S body has been found on the side of the M1 on the Gold Coast, sparking a major investigation by police.

The body was discovered by officers at 8.30pm Saturday night at Coomera, near exit 54.

Officers discovered a damaged car parked dangerously on the road's shoulder next to the southbound lanes.

The body of a 32-year-old woman's body was found near the car.

A 31-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle was to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death.

Queensland Police are appealing for public assistance and urge anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 (southbound) 8.30pm to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoopers.

 

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Mystery over Woman's body found next to the M1

More Stories

body coomera crime editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Runners gather for scenic Yeppoon marathon

        Premium Content Runners gather for scenic Yeppoon marathon

        Track and Field Participants ran on the Anzac Parade promenade and alongside Farnborough Road, finishing near the beachfront amphitheatre where supporters waited and cheered.

        UPDATE: Firefighters to keep close on multiple grass fires

        Premium Content UPDATE: Firefighters to keep close on multiple grass fires

        News Two grass fires broke out in the Rockhampton region yesterday.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Yeppoon Triathlon Festival October 18 2020

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Yeppoon Triathlon Festival October 18 2020

        News Winners of the 21.1 km titles cross the line during the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.