Mystery Rockhampton valentine winner finally found

In the lead up to Valentine’s Day, eight Rockhampton businesses decided to join forces in search of Central Queensland’s best love story. Tall Pines Florist teamed up with River Cruises CQ, D & R Photography, Capricorn Carriages, The Drifter and the Gypsy, Snap Dog Lures and The Brunswick Hotel to create a lavish prize pack for the lucky winners.

The competition was fierce but when it came time to decide the winner, the decision was easy and unanimous.

All the vendors agreed, when it came to love stories, Michael Luhr’s was by far the sweetest.

But, when they announced the results on Facebook on Valentine Day, Michael’s profile could not be located.

For weeks, owner of Tall Pines Florist Natalie Swift and her business partner Jacqueline Dennis scoured the web for any mention of Michael and his elusive love Emilie.

Finally, after three weeks of searching, Ms Dennis found the profile they’d been searching for.

“I’m a dog with a bone when I want to be,” she said.

Natalie Swift, Jacqueline Dennis, Rick Hornagold and Danielle Stevens celebrate with winner Michael Luhr

Michael had changed his profile picture and not ­believing he might actually win, hadn’t bothered to check the Facebook page for the announcement.

When the ladies did eventually track him down it took some convincing to make him believe he’d actually won.

“I entered but I didn’t think I’d get it,” he said.

“When they finally got in contact with me, I went ‘nah I don’t believe you, you’re pulling my leg’. So I went on Facebook and had a look and sure enough I did. My Mrs was pretty happy.”

Michael has big plans for the prize and has begun concocting a surprise for his lovely partner with the team from Tall Pines and D & R Photography for next weekend.