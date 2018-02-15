Mystery shrouds closure of beloved CQ restaurant

FOR days now, The Morning Bulletin has struggled to get to the bottom of the mystery of what has happened to the popular dining establishment Delizie.

Delizie was established in Rockhampton back in 2006 where it was located above Stewarts Department Store before shifting in 2010 to the Pilbeam Theatre complex.

RESTAURANT CLOSED: CQ diners are mourning Delizie's closure. Leighton Smith

Comments on the Rockhampton Food Rater Facebook group and sources have suggested that the unique Rockhampton cafe closed for "personal reasons” and the owners "wouldn't want to be disturbed”.

More saddening evidence emerges when Google searching Delizie, revealing the restaurant was now "permanently closed”.

GOOGLE CONFIRMS: Delizie's permanent closure is currently revealed in a Google search. Contributed

Numerous phone call attempts have been unanswered and upon visiting the location on Valentines day, when it should be bubbling with activity, the blinds were pulled down and there wasn't a notice on the front door.

Since the publication of this story, a source has approached The Morning Bulletin to inform us that a member of the owner John Cornwell's family is currently battling an illness and consequently he has been unable to continue in his role as chef for Delizie.

In 2016, Delizie was fortunate enough to host Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a visit to Rockhampton.

The Prime Minister of Australia took time out during his visit to Rockhampton and took a selfie with the staff at Delizies. Contributed

Talking about their relocation to the Pilbeam Theatre complex in 2010 to The Morning Bulletin, Delizie owner John Cornwell said the move was all about giving himself and business partner Gianni De Luca a new challenge.

"We were at the other location for four years, but like any business we needed to refuel,” Mr Cornwell said.

"It's a home to good fresh food put together in a different way.

"And now we've decided to step up our game, we've always been about offering something different.”

John Cornwell co-owner of Delizie in 2010. CHRIS ISON

Delizie's motto was "concept, philosophy and destination” and when translated to Italian the name means "little delight” or "delicious”.