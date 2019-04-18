Mystery shrouds investigation into Rocky teen Pham's death

POLICE remain tight lipped on the progress of their investigation into the death of Rockhampton teenager David Pham.

The 18-year-old's body was discovered in the back seat of a white Subaru SUV on Brendonna Rd, Burua, a suburb south of Gladstone in early April.

Mystery continues to surround his cause of death.

BODY DISCOVERED: The body of a Rockhampton man was discovered yesterday in Burua, a suburb south of Gladstone. Google Maps

Gladstone Police's Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen confirmed investigations were continuing.

He revealed that investigation revolved around the forensic testing of evidence gathered from the crime scene.

The CQ community continues to anxiously await the outcome of the tests currently being undertaken in Queensland Police's Brisbane laboratory.

Police are appealing for assistance from the public, especially for motorists who had dash-cam footage of the Subaru with Queensland registration 164 XQK, or witnessed the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road on April 2 or 3.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day quoting QP1900663184.