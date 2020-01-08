Mystery still surrounds fatal CQ boat crash

The boat involved in a fatal marine incident which claimed the lives of two men near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater - Photos Supplied Yeppoon Water Police

QUEENSLAND police have confirmed investigations into a double fatal boat crash off Shoalwater Bay are nearing completion.

The vessel, a six-metre ­aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, was found floating near the mouth of Island Head Creek late at night on ­September 13, 2019.

Emerald man Adam Garde (39) and his father-in-law Mackay man Norm Martin (59) were found dead onboard when passers-by assessed the vessel.

To this day, the only ­information police have been able to provide into the ­incident was that the ­catamaran hit a submerged ­object at speed, causing ­significant damage to its bow, below the water line.

Police never revealed what the boat struck or the cause of death for each of the men involved.

On Monday, a ­spokesperson from Queensland Police Service confirmed that; “(the) investigation is still ongoing, But it is in its final stages of being reported to the coroner.”