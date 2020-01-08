Mystery still surrounds fatal CQ boat crash
QUEENSLAND police have confirmed investigations into a double fatal boat crash off Shoalwater Bay are nearing completion.
The vessel, a six-metre aluminium catamaran Sailfish 3000, was found floating near the mouth of Island Head Creek late at night on September 13, 2019.
Emerald man Adam Garde (39) and his father-in-law Mackay man Norm Martin (59) were found dead onboard when passers-by assessed the vessel.
To this day, the only information police have been able to provide into the incident was that the catamaran hit a submerged object at speed, causing significant damage to its bow, below the water line.
Police never revealed what the boat struck or the cause of death for each of the men involved.
On Monday, a spokesperson from Queensland Police Service confirmed that; “(the) investigation is still ongoing, But it is in its final stages of being reported to the coroner.”