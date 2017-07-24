Mystery surrounds bizarre crash north of Rocky

UPDATE 8.25AM: POLICE have been unable to locate the driver of a rolled vehicle at Etna Creek.

Police at the scene have searched the vehicle, which has been revised to be a two-door Nissan ute, but have found no trace of the driver or passengers.

An officer at the scene said he could not see any blood at the scene and whoever was driving the vehicle had been 'very lucky', indicating the vehicle was in a bad way.

The vehicle has rolled off the road into a private property.

Police are trying to contact the registered owner, who lives at a north Rockhampton address.

More to come.

BREAKING 8AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a roll over north of Rocky.

Initial information suggests a Toyota Hilux has rolled on Lindley's Rd at Etna Creek.

Reports indicate the vehicle is overturned on a tree.

The condition of the driver and potential passengers is at this stage unknown.

More to come.