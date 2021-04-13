Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police put a appeal out for the driver of this truck and another white b-double.
Police put a appeal out for the driver of this truck and another white b-double.
News

Mystery surrounds body found on side of highway

Vanessa Jarrett
13th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Investigations are continuing into how a 34-year-old Gladstone man came to be deceased on the side of the Bruce Highway at Midgee in February.

Emergency services were called to the highway, near the intersection of Moglino Road, around 1.40am, after reports of a man’s body found on the side of the road.

The man’s car, a blue sedan, was located parked a short distance up the road, just metres from where his body was found.

Police have not been able to reveal the cause of the man’s death at this stage.

It is believed he was struck by a vehicle.

At the time of the incident police appealed to the drivers of two trucks who were captured on CCTV driving past the scene around the time of the incident.

Police advised this week they were continuing investigations.

bruce highway bruce hwy dead body midgee midgee death rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livestream: Hockey Australia champs U15 - day 4

        Premium Content Livestream: Hockey Australia champs U15 - day 4

        Hockey It’s the final pool day at the U15s in Bathurst and there’s still everything to play for. STREAM DAY 4 LIVE

        RACQ helicopter called for man with severe sea sickness

        Premium Content RACQ helicopter called for man with severe sea sickness

        News The male in his 60s was suffering from severe hydration and minor aches and...

        Call to bridge the gender gap in super

        Premium Content Call to bridge the gender gap in super

        News Industry Super Australia says if action is not taken, women’s savings will keep...

        Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Premium Content Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Sport Never before in the history of the sale has anywhere close to a million dollars in...