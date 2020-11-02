Mystery surrounds burnt woman’s death

Police have announced a $500,000 reward for information into the horrific 2014 death of a Sydney woman who was found writhing in pain after suffering acid burns to 80 per cent of her body.

Monika Chetty was discovered alive in bushland at West Hoxton, about 40km west of Sydney, on January 3 - ten days after she had been doused in acid.

The 39-year-old nurse died almost a month later in hospital.

Ms Chetty's killer has never been found, and on Monday police announced a $500,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to their arrest.

Detectives from Liverpool City Police Area Command established Strike Force Lanlo to investigate her mysterious death.

"We have been focusing on Ms Chetty's behaviour and movements in the lead-up to her death," Liverpool City Crime Manager, Dean Johnstone, told reporters at the time.

"Homeless since the breakdown of her marriage and estrangement from her children sometime earlier, Ms Chetty repeatedly refused offers of help from those she encountered, only seeking cash," Detective Chief Inspector Johnstone told reporters at the time.

"Strangers would constantly offer her a bed or a meal but she shunned that assistance.

"We believe she was under some sort of pressure to provide money to someone else at the risk of being harmed."

In 2018, officers revealed she may have known her attacker but was too afraid to come forward.

Family members Daniel Chetty (son), Ronald Chetty (former husband) and Mohini Prasad (sister) speak to the media about Monika Chetty’s death in 2018. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Speaking to reporters two years ago, Ms Chetty's son Daniel said the woman's family members are still traumatised.

"We just want answers," he said.

"There are no words to explain. You can't just do that to someone or any living thing."

Police and Ms Chetty's family will address the media later on Monday.

