Mystery surrounds cause of Allenstown shopping centre crash

VEHICLE CRASH: This black vehicle was spotted driving erratically before crashing at the Derby St entrance to Allenstown Square this morning.

POLICE are still trying to piece together how a crash occurred in Allenstown on Tuesday morning.

The crash at the Derby St entrance to Allenstown Square shopping centre occurred around 11am.

Witnesses said online “the guy was driving erratically, crashed then took off on foot”.

The vehicle appeared to have been pushed into the nearby shopping centre carpark.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the vehicle and had taken up with the owner. “Further inquiries are being made into how the car sustained damage,” they said.