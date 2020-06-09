Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VEHICLE CRASH: This black vehicle was spotted driving erratically before crashing at the Derby St entrance to Allenstown Square this morning.
VEHICLE CRASH: This black vehicle was spotted driving erratically before crashing at the Derby St entrance to Allenstown Square this morning.
News

Mystery surrounds cause of Allenstown shopping centre crash

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
9th Jun 2020 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still trying to piece together how a crash occurred in Allenstown on Tuesday morning.

The crash at the Derby St entrance to Allenstown Square shopping centre occurred around 11am.

Witnesses said online “the guy was driving erratically, crashed then took off on foot”.

The vehicle appeared to have been pushed into the nearby shopping centre carpark.

VEHICLE CRASH: This black vehicle was spotted driving erratically before crashing at the Derby St entrance to Allenstown Square this morning.
VEHICLE CRASH: This black vehicle was spotted driving erratically before crashing at the Derby St entrance to Allenstown Square this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the vehicle and had taken up with the owner. “Further inquiries are being made into how the car sustained damage,” they said.

allenstown square tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        premium_icon Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        News Beer taps are ready, and patrons’ mouths are watering as popular venue starts a new chapter.

        VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        News The nominees are in! Cast your vote on CQ’s hottest tradie now!

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        premium_icon Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        Community More than $3,500 has been raised for the sign which will cost $10,000 annually