ONE of North Rockhampton's busiest truck stops has been fenced off with little explanation.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Caltex Truckstop on Yaamba Rd has been closed for renovations, but could not confirm any other information.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking information from the truckstop and Caltex about what the renovations involve and how long the service station is expected to be shut.