Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don’t overcrowd.
Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don’t overcrowd.
Letters to the Editor

Mystery surrounds effectiveness of COVID-19 app

20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING media reports that the COVID-19 app has been downloaded to about 6.5 million mobile phones, it isn't working.

A bit of research seems to reveal that it actually picked up one case. It's almost impossible to get a summary as to whether the app ever really actually worked or not.

Community Newsletter SignUp

We're not saying it doesn't work at all, though there is little evidence that it is effective, but no one is saying how many cases have been detected either.

So maybe it's likely that it isn't doing what it was intended to do and was/is a major flop. I hope that I'm wrong but the odds seem to say otherwise.

Keep Queensland COVID free. Keep a safe distance, don't overcrowd.

We see what's happening in Victoria and New South Wales.

We don't want to be next.

But with the border now open, we see thousands of tourists flocking in and we fear an infected case or two may well slip through and that's all that's needed to start another disaster, if not detected immediately.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba

More Stories

letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        premium_icon Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        Property The Bouldercombe facility is in the master planning stages now

        Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        premium_icon Preview new Mulambin Beach park this month

        News Livingstone Shire Council approved the park design – now residents can have their...

        THE BAVARIAN: Countdown is on for Rocky’s newest restaurant

        premium_icon THE BAVARIAN: Countdown is on for Rocky’s newest restaurant

        Food & Entertainment The huge building will accommodate around 490 guests, including 230 in an outdoor...

        Fundraiser volunteer victim of cunning, wanton, lying thief

        premium_icon Fundraiser volunteer victim of cunning, wanton, lying thief

        News AN OPPORTUNISTIC offender snatched a fundraiser volunteer’s phone when he turned...