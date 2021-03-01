Mystery surrounds Gaga’s stolen dogs

Lady Gaga has been reunited with her two French bulldogs thanks to an anonymous Good Samaritan who found them in Los Angeles.

The performer's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood.

Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs. The third escaped and has since been reunited with Lady Gaga's representatives.

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer lays on the ground after being shot by a gunman. Picture: ABC7

On Saturday, the LAPD confirmed that a woman brought the dogs to its Olympic Community Police station around 6pm. Because the singer is currently in Rome, her representatives joined detectives at the station and confirmed that the woman did indeed have the two dogs with her.

Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division noted that the woman, whose identity is being kept a secret as the investigation into the crime continues, does not appear to be involved in the crime or associated with the criminals in any way.

"The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga's staff to return them. The woman's identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," a post on the LAPD's Facebook page reads.

Lady Gaga with her beloved French Bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo.

TMZ reports that the woman found the dogs unharmed and tied to a pole in an alley several kilometres from where they were initially snatched in Hollywood. Once she discovered the dogs, she reached out to an email address provided by police for tips and then co-ordinated to bring them into the station.

Gaga previously offered a $US500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, whose names are Koji and Gustav. It's unclear if the woman who found them has accepted the offer but TMZ reports that a source says the singer and actress will "gladly" shell out the money as soon as she can.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Earlier on Saturday, the Born This Way singer's father, Joe Germanotta, shared his relief in the dogs' safe return. However, he still demands justice and is hoping the police will nab the two suspects, one of which authorities say shot Gaga's dog walker.

"I want them apprehended so that they are tried for assault and/or attempted murder," Joe Germanotta told us Saturday morning.

Lady Gaga with one of her pooches. Picture: @ladygaga/Instagram

The dog walker, whom Gaga has named in a tweet, but that the LAPD has not publicly identified yet, was transported to a local hospital after the incident. He's since been listed in stable condition after the shooting and his injuries are being described as non-life threatening.

