Hit and run victim Jim Murphy, 76
Crime

Mystery surrounds ID of driver in fatal hit and run

Vanessa Jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:47 PM
THE driver who was allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run which claimed the life of Jim Murphy almost a year ago is still at large.

The 72-year-old was crossing the road at Archer St outside the Brunswick Hotel at 8.20pm on August 17, 2019 when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and drove off in an easterly direction along Archer St towards George St.

Debris left at the scene indicated the vehicle was a purple Ford sedan.

Mr Murphy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition with severe internal and leg injuries.

He underwent two surgeries but sadly succumbed to the injuries the following morning.

The car was found dumped the following day on Port Curtis Rd.

Police confirmed Mr Murphy had left the hotel however was not intoxicated.

Mr Murphy has been remembered as a kind person who loved horse racing and was a keen poker player.

Police call on anyone with information to contact them on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444.

