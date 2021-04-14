Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STOCK SHOTS
STOCK SHOTS
News

Mystery surrounds man’s body found on M1 overnight

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2021 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOLD Coast police have issued an appeal for help after a man was found dead on the M1 in mysterious circumstances overnight.

A member of the public alerted police about an "unconscious male" on the Pacific Motorway at Worongary about 1.25am on Wednesday, a police statement read.

 

MORE NEWS

'Uber luxury': Palm Beach tower sells out

Victims in limbo while justice delayed

SPOTTED: Hidden set for Hollywood movie on Coast

An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Police officers went to the area and discovered the man's body.

The police Forensic Crash Unit has been investigating, but it's not clear whether the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and police believe dashcam footage could be especially useful.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Mystery surrounds man's body found on M1 overnight

More Stories

Show More
body found death gold coast m1

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        Premium Content Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        News The masterplan also includes a $6m synthetic running track, buildings, extra...

        ‘No regrets’: Reggie Tucker reflects on 50 years as coach

        Premium Content ‘No regrets’: Reggie Tucker reflects on 50 years as coach

        Cycling & MTB The CQ legend who helped shape Anna Meares’ celebrated career has retired.

        SURF LAKES ACCESS: Potential roundabout plans for Yeppoon Rd

        Premium Content SURF LAKES ACCESS: Potential roundabout plans for Yeppoon Rd

        News A standard intersection off Yeppoon Road is not permitted due to safety concerns...