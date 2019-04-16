Menu
Crime

Mystery surrounds man's suspicious death at Coast home

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Apr 2019 4:23 PM
POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a middle-aged man who was initially thought to have suffered a fall at a Maleny home.

The 50-year-old man was located at a home on Macadamia Drv just before 12pm following a "fall", but declared dead at hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, which is believed to be suspicious.

The cause of death is unknown.

A 39-year-old Maleny woman known to the man is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on Macadamia Drv before 11:30am this morning to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

