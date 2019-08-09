Mystery surrounds ownership of horses killed on Yeppoon Rd

The owner of two horses killed after colliding with car on Yeppoon Rd is yet to be located.

The owner of two horses killed after colliding with car on Yeppoon Rd is yet to be located. olgaIT

THE grisly sight of horse corpses with spilled entrails, marked with 'police are aware' stickers greeted commuters driving the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd yesterday morning.

After escaping from their paddock, two big thoroughbreds wandering in the middle of the road were struck and killed by a silver SUV, 100m west of Artillery Rd, Ironpot, at 6.40pm on Wednesday night

Police confirmed the vehicle sustained extensive damage to the front bonnet of the vehicle and to the left passengers side with the passengers who suffered lacerations and bruising transported to Yeppoon Hospital.

It was still unclear whether the horses were wild or privately owned, with police saying it was a matter for council to determine.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said after failing to identify the owners of the horses, council arranged for the removal and disposal of the animals.