Mystery surrounds shock closure of Rocky CBD bar

Michelle Gately
| 13th Jul 2017 1:48 PM
Chango Chango looks to be closed down.
Chango Chango looks to be closed down. Allan Reinikka ROK130717achango4

ANOTHER CBD business appears to have closed, in a move which has shocked locals.

Cafe and restaurant Chango Chango was this morning closed and the venue stripped of furniture.

A post on social media prompted comments about the closure, with a cyclist saying they had arrived for breakfast this morning to find the venue closed.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Chango Chango, but has not yet had a response.

The business changed ownership late last year after the original owners closed the Cuban rum bar in August 2016.

At the start of this month, the business was advertising for new staff on Facebook.

A new menu was introduced by the new owners, who aimed to change the feel of the venue and provide lunch as well as dinner and a bar.

The closure is the latest in a string of business activity in the CBD which has seen a number of businesses open as well as the closure of several stores.

The Heritage Hotel re-opened in recent weeks after major renovations, while Red Door Interior Decor closed at the start of the month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business business closure chango chango rockhampton rockhampton cbd

