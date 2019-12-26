Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
News

Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel’s misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people in court this Boxing Day

        MOVIES: Event Cinemas are expecting a big Boxing Day

        premium_icon MOVIES: Event Cinemas are expecting a big Boxing Day

        News Huge crowds are expected to flood the Rocky cinema, with two new films hitting the...

        A very soggy Boxing Day for parts of CQ

        premium_icon A very soggy Boxing Day for parts of CQ

        News Stormy conditions including high winds and isolated thunderstorms can be...

        Rocky Boxing Day set to be the biggest yet

        premium_icon Rocky Boxing Day set to be the biggest yet

        News The centre broke records selling the most amount of gift cards in the lead up to...