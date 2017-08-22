28°
News

BREAKING: Brazen CQ teen recaptured after dramatic escape

Amber Hooker
| 22nd Aug 2017 1:32 PM
MAN HUNT: Police are still searching for a 17-year-old man who escaped custody in Emerald on Tuesday night.
MAN HUNT: Police are still searching for a 17-year-old man who escaped custody in Emerald on Tuesday night. Queensland Police Service

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MYSTERY surrounds how a 17-year-old made the near 900km journey from Springsure to the Gold Coast after escaping police custody a week ago.

Jett Pincham-Brown was arrested at a Gold Coast address this morning, after a week-long man hunt.

Rockhampton Police CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said Pincham-Brown had initially been charged with breach of bail when Emerald Police were escorting him from court to the watchhouse last Tuesday, about 5pm.

Handcuffed, he broke free and ran into a neighbouring backyard on Yamala St, and allegedly stole a white Nissan Navara dual-cab ute.

The stolen vehicle was found in Springsure about 9pm that night, and police believed Pincham-Brown could have remained in the Central Queensland area in the following days.

Det Sgt Peachey said it was unknown how he travelled to the Gold Coast address where he was ultimately found and arrested without incident this morning.

"That's what we are trying to investigate, whether he had assistance or hitch-hiked," Det Sgt Peachey said.

Det Sgt Peachey said police received information which led to Pincham-Brown's location and subsequent arrest in the Gold Coast, a city to which police said he "has connections".

Pincham-Brown is due to appear in a Gold Coast court on an unknown date.

He now faces a string of charges, including escape lawful custody, stealing, driving unlicensed, failing to stop and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
SHOCKING VIDEO: Moment speeding boat narrowly misses Yeppoon kayaker

SHOCKING VIDEO: Moment speeding boat narrowly misses Yeppoon...

Adam Williams shares footage of close ordeal on Facebook

Rocky businessman strangles woman after meeting breaks down

Bernie Gribble at The Fitzroy Hotel.

They were there to discuss the future of a popular Rocky hotel

'Plane enthusiasts' dream': Massive military aircraft in Rocky right now

The Antonov 124-100, one of the largest aircraft in the world, lands at the Rockhampton Airport.

See one of eight of the incredible aircrafts operating in the world

Drought desperation leads farmer to drug production

WARRANT EXECUTED: Gladstone police raided an Ambrose property in a joint operation with Mount Larcom police on December 2.

Ambrose man helped brother harvest cannabis to keep farm afloat.

Local Partners

Sit and enjoy the best view in Rockhampton

Students complete their Certificate II in Resource and Infrastructure Work Preparation finished installing two new seats on Mt Archer.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

MOVE REVIEW: Tower's too steep a climb for this fan

A POPULAR novel series has finally made it to the screen but it's not exactly the King of movies, according to reviewer Matthew Pearce

'Carnival of chaos': Mega Rocky event you can't miss

A massive night of entertainment is lined up for the Rockhampton Showgrounds next month.

Massive response to release of tickets for next month's spectacular

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

Feels like Home!

29 William Street, Emu Park 4710

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated in the heart of Emu Park is this renovated home offering character and charm! Positioned with easy access to both Rockhampton and Yeppoon and just a short...

$20k Reduction - INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR!!!

14 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

House 4 2 4 $649,000

This modern interpretation of a traditional Queenslander is only three years old and offers a custom design and urbanity in the sought after estate of Tanby...

Enviable Location on 1,619m2 + Ocean Views!

24 Prospect Street, Rosslyn 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

Positioned on arguably one of the best streets in Yeppoon this property is presented to the market for the first time. • Open the front door and you are greeted...

10 mins from the Beach + All the Extras!

34 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Boasting a spacious floor plan and a magnitude of extras this home has been designed with the whole family in mind! Just 10 minutes from Lammermoor beach and...

Sleek and Stylish with Ocean Views!

23 Waterview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This brand-new home on Waterview Drive is eligible for the first home buyers grant and would perfectly suite a young couple looking to buy their first home! With...

Cooee Bay Beach house on 857m2!

4 Flinders Close, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Low-set 3-bedroom home sits on the border between Lammermoor & Cooee Bay! Offering great potential to build up and enjoy stunning views of Cooee Bay beach or enjoy...

Affordable Ocean Views!

77 Dolphin Crescent, Taranganba 4703

House 3 2 2 All Offers...

This refurbished high set house has a lot to offer including sea views and multiple entertainment options! Located in a well-established area in Taranganba and...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Vendors Relocated, Property Vacant And Ready For Its New Owner

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $480,000

This is a rare Wandal classic that has been lovingly nurtured by its two previous owners and now looking for the next chapter in its history. Its rustic brickwork...

Beachfront Unit for How Much?!

7/5-7 Todd Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $159,000

This magnificent functional unit is offered to the market place. Due to extreme motivation from the sellers, your opportunity is NOW to BUY. • Tiled throughout for...

You'll be Sold On what's in this 72-page property magazine

Sold On

The ultimate guide to the world of real estate in our region.

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

Development approvals align with bold inner-city living vision