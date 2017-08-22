BREAKING: Brazen CQ teen recaptured after dramatic escape

MAN HUNT: Police are still searching for a 17-year-old man who escaped custody in Emerald on Tuesday night.

MYSTERY surrounds how a 17-year-old made the near 900km journey from Springsure to the Gold Coast after escaping police custody a week ago.

Jett Pincham-Brown was arrested at a Gold Coast address this morning, after a week-long man hunt.

Rockhampton Police CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said Pincham-Brown had initially been charged with breach of bail when Emerald Police were escorting him from court to the watchhouse last Tuesday, about 5pm.

Handcuffed, he broke free and ran into a neighbouring backyard on Yamala St, and allegedly stole a white Nissan Navara dual-cab ute.

The stolen vehicle was found in Springsure about 9pm that night, and police believed Pincham-Brown could have remained in the Central Queensland area in the following days.

Det Sgt Peachey said it was unknown how he travelled to the Gold Coast address where he was ultimately found and arrested without incident this morning.

"That's what we are trying to investigate, whether he had assistance or hitch-hiked," Det Sgt Peachey said.

Det Sgt Peachey said police received information which led to Pincham-Brown's location and subsequent arrest in the Gold Coast, a city to which police said he "has connections".

Pincham-Brown is due to appear in a Gold Coast court on an unknown date.

He now faces a string of charges, including escape lawful custody, stealing, driving unlicensed, failing to stop and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.