36°
News

Myths and facts about Quay St flood risk

1st Dec 2016 9:20 AM
Boats tied up near the Morning Bulletin, Quay St. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111flood-a21
Boats tied up near the Morning Bulletin, Quay St. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111flood-a21 Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I WOULD like to try and clear up some confusion in regards to the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation.

Each time the Bulletin updates the community on the progress of the new shared motorist and pedestrian space on Quay St, between Fitzroy St and William St, community members share concerns about the new roadway being washed away in a flood.

While the riverbank between Fitzroy and William Sts certainly goes under water whenever a significant flood impacts Rockhampton, this flooding rarely occurs on the actual road in that section.

Rocky has suffered five floods that reached the "major” category in the past 99 years. The worst was in 1918 (10.11m). Historical photos from this flooding event show the water reached the Heritage Hotel - the section of road of concern. But from all indications it has never reached this section of road again. It would be ridiculous to assume Rocky Regional Council has gone into the development without a flood plan.

Quay St is well and truly above the required height for flood safety. The council has improved storm water and drainage in Quay St and with future flooding at the forefront of their designs, has ensured assets on the actual bank of the river, (barbecues, play equipment etc.) which will flood, can be removed or repaired easily.

The 2011 RRC Flood Study report indicates it would take a 9.4m flood for Quay St, between William and Derby to go under and a 10.5m flood for Fitzroy St, between George and Quay, to do so.

If this happened, Quay St going under would be the least of our problems.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Tragedy for truckie, refugee on Rockhampton road

Tragedy for truckie, refugee on Rockhampton road

Though there was no "criminal intent", this one driver's mistake on the road had tragic results for many.

Marlborough pilot's friends set up Go Fund Me page

UNKNOWN: Marlborough's Andy Jenkinson was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland on November 18. Doctors are yet to determine the extent of his injuries.

Extent of injuries still unknown as pilot has been in coma

Egg-cooking on bitumen weather heads to CQ

Weather forecast map for four-days for Central and Central West Queensland

Temperatures to reach up to 43 degrees in CQ and CW QLD

Water bombing at Shoalwater, patrols at number of CQ fires

Water bombing is being carried out at Shoalwater Bay at a fire that has been burning since November 1.

Water bombing carried out at a fire in Shoalwater Bay area

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Marlborough pilot's friends set up Go Fund Me page

UNKNOWN: Marlborough's Andy Jenkinson was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland on November 18. Doctors are yet to determine the extent of his injuries.

Extent of injuries still unknown as pilot has been in coma

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

RAPPER Kanye West has reportedly left hospital after nine days of treatment following his mental breakdown.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Live stream 250 radio stations via one App

In an Australian first, the radio industry today launched RadioApp, a new mobile app that allows consumers to live stream 250 Australian radio stations on the go.

Free app allows people to tune in to Australian radio from anywhere

Legal Height Underneath!!!!

3 Donovan Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 3 $279,000

This property has it all for lifestyle and functionality. Beautifully presented family home situated on an easement free, flat 800m2 block in a convenient area of...

Ensuite Plus 3 Bedroom Brick Home

199 Ascot Lane, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 1 $275,000

The owner of this property is motivated to sell this home and it won't last long at this price, so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 bedrooms(main with...

Subdivision Potential

18 Leeds Avenue, Kawana 4701

Unit 20 17 $800,000

Tired of the ups and downs of the stock market? If you're looking for a secure investment with a steady income and no hidden surprises than 18 Leeds Avenue is a...

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $699,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 Contact Agent

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Just Immaculate

59 Murphy Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $479,000

Wow, Wow, Wow, inspections are a must for this beautiful property located just on the outskirts of Rockhampton at Glenlee and just minutes from the new shopping...

The Key to Your Dreams in Edenbrook Estate

15 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $485,000

Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Rockhampton this property located in Edenbrook Estate offers walking paths and beautiful park and rural views. This...

STUNNING, SPACIOUS QUALITY 4 BED, AIRCONDITIONED HOME. $315,000

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

Affordable First Home

40 Capricorn Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 2 1 1 $225,000

This budget friendly home will put a smile on your face with everything you are looking for at a bargain price. This low set brick home Features include: 2...

Leafy and Private Hillside Location

3 Meadowvale Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located in a quiet Hillside cul-de-sac is this spacious 4 bedroom family home with 294m under roof. The owners chose this location to build their home for the...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!