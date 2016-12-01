Myths and facts about Quay St flood risk

I WOULD like to try and clear up some confusion in regards to the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation.

Each time the Bulletin updates the community on the progress of the new shared motorist and pedestrian space on Quay St, between Fitzroy St and William St, community members share concerns about the new roadway being washed away in a flood.

While the riverbank between Fitzroy and William Sts certainly goes under water whenever a significant flood impacts Rockhampton, this flooding rarely occurs on the actual road in that section.

Rocky has suffered five floods that reached the "major” category in the past 99 years. The worst was in 1918 (10.11m). Historical photos from this flooding event show the water reached the Heritage Hotel - the section of road of concern. But from all indications it has never reached this section of road again. It would be ridiculous to assume Rocky Regional Council has gone into the development without a flood plan.

Quay St is well and truly above the required height for flood safety. The council has improved storm water and drainage in Quay St and with future flooding at the forefront of their designs, has ensured assets on the actual bank of the river, (barbecues, play equipment etc.) which will flood, can be removed or repaired easily.

The 2011 RRC Flood Study report indicates it would take a 9.4m flood for Quay St, between William and Derby to go under and a 10.5m flood for Fitzroy St, between George and Quay, to do so.

If this happened, Quay St going under would be the least of our problems.