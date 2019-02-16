Bank forms show man's income altered by $100K

FOLLOWING The Morning Bulletin's report of Catherine Weatherall's $270,000 win over her bank, a number of Central Queensland residents have since reached out to share their own experiences.

Their response has highlighted the extent of the misconducted addressed in the findings of the Royal Commission into the financial services industry and how the misconduct was felt by some Central Queenslanders.

Among those those who have contacted The Morning Bulletin was Spencer Murray, a 75-year-old former Rockhampton antique store owner now living in Zilzie.

He had applied for $105,000 loan from NAB in 2006, however he was approved for $205,000 instead and claimed the original loan application was forged by a mystery banker.

Mr Murray banked with Suncorp, and still does, but he said Suncorp was not be able to approve a loan in the short time frame in which he needed the finance to purchase a property while another of his settled.

His mortgage broker informed him that NAB often approved similar loans with a fast turn around.

Subsequently, Mr Murray and his wife filled out a loan application form which his broker passed on to a NAB agent.

Mr Murray and his wife were approved for the $205,000 loan as opposed to the $105,000 they initially applied for and they eventually fell behinds on payments.

FORGERY CLAIMS: Spencer Murray from Zilzie says the NAB tampered with his loan application. Jack Evans

As they struggled to keep on top of their loan repayments, Mr Murray came across an article in The Australian which uncovered NAB had been tampering with low document loans like his.

"I immediately requested a copy of our application from the bank (NAB)," he said.

It took Mr Murray weeks of negotiation with multiple NAB representatives to acquire a copy of the original loan application.

"We were shocked to find that our annual income had been changed from $20,000 to $120,000.

A staff declaration on the form was issued and signed by a Tim Armitage, but upon inquiry, Mr Murray was told that Mr Armitage was no longer employed by the NAB.

Mr Murray and is wife never met or had any correspondence with Mr Armitage despite their loan application form stating he had conducted an interview with the couple prior to the approval of the loan.

The Morning Bulletin approached NAB for a response but the bank wouldn't comment on the matter or Mr Armitage's involvement.

A spokesperson said NAB would investigate Mr Murray's case for any discrepancies.