NAB CEO given ‘honest feedback’ by 156 year customer

Richard and Libby Wilson with NAB CEO Ross McEwan as he tours the country meeting customers and bank staff focusing on regional areas

AS A sixth generation customer of National Australia Bank (NAB), Keppel Bay Marina owner Richard Wilson was pleased to meet with NAB’s new CEO Ross McEwan as he travelled regional Australia to get the low-down on what the bank was getting right and what it needed to improve.

Mr Wilson said action, not process was what he needed for his banking needs as he gave Mr McEwan straight forward and honest feedback over lunch at Waterline Restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

“My family have banked with NAB for the past 156 years for both personal and business banking, so it is refreshing to have the opportunity to discuss their operations and our needs with the CEO,” Mr Wilson said.

“I come from a grazier family and am a fifth-generation beef grazier from Banana Station with 10,000 cattle.

“We also developed and operate Keppel Bay Marina, so our banking needs are extensive.

“We need outcomes that are better for us with less paperwork that allow us to get on with the job of running our family businesses.”

NAB CEO Ross McEwan has only been in the role since December 2, 2019 and has already hit the ground running.

Mr McEwan said he could travel to the city and built up areas at any anytime so to begin his fact-finding mission, he wanted to focus on meeting customers and staff in the regional and rural sectors to get to the bottom of what NAB could do to offer a higher level of service and convenience for its clients.

“Open honest feedback is vital for us to deliver the best service possible for our customers,” he said.

“Already, processing times have been highlighted as needing improvement, we need to fine tune our processes to make quick decisions with less steps to allow our customers to get on with their lives.

“NAB has been operating for 162 years in the banking sector starting out by servicing the gold miners and small businesses.

“We value our partnerships and as long as they work, we will continue to do what we do well.

“It is important to us to get the basics right for our customers.

“Having begun in the ­regional sector, it has been wonderful travelling the country to meet our customers and our banking staff to ensure we can all be on the same page to offer an up to date and relevant service that best serves our clients needs.”

NAB Central Queensland services

Five business banking managers and five Agribusiness Managers servicing Rockhampton area (plus another four in Emerald and Gladstone). This is higher than any other bank in the area in business and agribusiness.

NAB’s business bank portfolio in Rockhampton is made up mostly of:

-Agribusiness – Beef cattle, wheat, cotton, citrus, sheep, piggeries, table grapes and other grain crops

-Business Bank – Engineering, mining services, education, health, accommodation, professional services and hospitality