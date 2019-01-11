Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
National Australian Bank has been hit by an outage. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
National Australian Bank has been hit by an outage. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Business

NAB customers hit by banking outage

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2019 2:52 PM

Australian customers of the National Australia Bank have been hit by an outage today affecting their ability to access money.

The bank has confirmed that customers are unable to access internet banking options and their mobile app.

They are still able to use ATMS and EFTPOS facilities and local branch services as usual.

In a tweet to customers today the bank stated: "Apologies to our customers who can't access internet Banking & the Mobile App at the moment - we're working to fix this ASAP. You can still access ATMs, EFTPOS facilities and branch services as usual."

The outage was felt across Australia as a map revealed hotspots in most states where custoemrs were experiencing issues with their banking.

A NAB outage map. Picture: Downdetector.com.au
A NAB outage map. Picture: Downdetector.com.au

WHile the NAB has been quick to respond to custoemrs, it hasn't stopped NAB customers from venting on social media.

bank outage editors picks nab

Top Stories

    Wide load tips turning corner in small town

    Wide load tips turning corner in small town

    News Luckily, the load missed power lines and other infrastructure but it certainly wasn't a good day for this truckie

    • 11th Jan 2019 3:05 PM
    What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

    premium_icon What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

    Business The legal dispute with Stockland was withdrawn in March 2017

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    Pauline Hanson takes credit for Liberal 'apprentice bonanza'

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson takes credit for Liberal 'apprentice bonanza'

    Politics Coalition's apprentice policy may have been a One Nation idea

    Local Partners