Nabbed after giving ice to undercover cop

A FORMER Gladstone man caught up in an undercover police sting to nab drug dealers has walked out of court on immediate parole for supplying methamphetamines.

Matthew Hetherington, 32, pleaded guilty to three supplying dangerous drugs charges in Supreme Court in Rockhampton on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said the charges arose out of Hetherington's role in supplying an undercover police officer with 0.482g of ice (methamphetamines) on August 27, 2015, along with two messages on Hetherington's phone when it was seized by police in January 2017.

The court heard Hetherington's co-offenders in the supply to the undercover officer had all received nine-month prison terms with either immediate parole or wholly suspended.

Judge Michael Burnett said Hetherington was the person who supplied the drugs while the other three were points of contact or 'go betweens'.

”You were plainly known throughout this network,” he said.

Hetherington, who now lives in Biloela, has a criminal record dating back to 2008 for drugs and drug related offences.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Hetherington was first introduced to meth when he was 16-years-old and he lived in his father's New Zealand home with renters while his father worked in Australia.

He said Hetherington joined his father in Australia to get away from drugs, but found himself surrounded colleagues and friends using drugs.

Mr Polley said Hetherington had a good work history including working in underground mines, Queensland Alumina Limited, road construction and oil refinery.

He said since moving to Biloela, he had become a father and works full-time to look after his family.

Hetherington was ordered to a 12-month prison term with immediate parole.