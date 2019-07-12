Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NAIDOC march. Zenhys Doyle and Kirramun Doyle
NAIDOC march. Zenhys Doyle and Kirramun Doyle Allan Reinikka ROK120719anaidoc7
News

NAIDOC 2019 celebrations focus on a shared future

JANN HOULEY
by
12th Jul 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

More than a thousand locals of all ages stepped forth into the warm winter sun yesterday morning as NAIDOC Week celebrations continued with a march across the Fitzroy River.

There will be a Keppel Sands Family Walk and Fun Day at 10am tomorrow, and the NAIDOC Ball will take place at the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Saturday beginning 6pm.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There is also an opportunity for people from all over the region to participate and share their voice via the NAIDOC Week Listening Line.

You can join in the discussion about Voice. Treaty. Truth by phoning 1800 595 522 and making a 30-second recording of your thoughts and opinions on the journey forward.

The listening line messages will be compiled into a digital collection at the end of the week, representing the depth and variety of sentiment across the state about self-determination, truth-telling and better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

More information, including details of free events and the NAIDOC Week listening line, are available at www.datsip.qld.gov.au/naidoc

The NAIDOC listening line digital collection will be available after NAIDOC Week on Facebook @DeadlyStories.

naidoc week 2019
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Living alone at 57-years-old leads to using methamphetamines

    premium_icon Living alone at 57-years-old leads to using methamphetamines

    Crime He had small bag of white crystal substance on the passenger seat

    Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    premium_icon Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    Crime Why she has to sue CTP instead of getting Victims of Crime help

    6 things we learned from the Isaac budget

    premium_icon 6 things we learned from the Isaac budget

    Council News Isaac Regional Council budget breakdown

    WATCH: Take a ride on Gold Rush Hill Sprint course

    premium_icon WATCH: Take a ride on Gold Rush Hill Sprint course

    Motor Sports 110 teams to race the clock on Mount Morgan Range this weekend