NAIDOC 2019 celebrations focus on a shared future

More than a thousand locals of all ages stepped forth into the warm winter sun yesterday morning as NAIDOC Week celebrations continued with a march across the Fitzroy River.

There will be a Keppel Sands Family Walk and Fun Day at 10am tomorrow, and the NAIDOC Ball will take place at the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Saturday beginning 6pm.

There is also an opportunity for people from all over the region to participate and share their voice via the NAIDOC Week Listening Line.

You can join in the discussion about Voice. Treaty. Truth by phoning 1800 595 522 and making a 30-second recording of your thoughts and opinions on the journey forward.

The listening line messages will be compiled into a digital collection at the end of the week, representing the depth and variety of sentiment across the state about self-determination, truth-telling and better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

More information, including details of free events and the NAIDOC Week listening line, are available at www.datsip.qld.gov.au/naidoc

The NAIDOC listening line digital collection will be available after NAIDOC Week on Facebook @DeadlyStories.