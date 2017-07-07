NAIDOC queen a dream for ‘emerging leader’

NAIDOC Week is nearing and end and so to is the NAIDOC quest.

On Saturday night, the quest will culminate in a ball where the winner will be announced.

The Morning Bulletin sat down with one of the entrants, Davina Toby to chat about why she first entered the Miss NAIDOC quest.

Davina, who is a Ghangulu woman, first decided to throw herself into the role of an entrant because she saw herself as "an emerging leader" for her community.

As a part of being on her NAIDOC journey, the young woman who works at Bidgerdii in a Cert III business administration traineeship role, had to fundraise through an event or project of her own choosing.

"I chose a community cook up, where we had all the delicious dishes such as Chicken Vermicelli, Curried Sausages and Spaghetti Bol," she said.

While fundraising was one of her big focuses over NAIDOC Week, Davina said it was remembering to show pride in your culture, not only during celebrations, but throughout the year, which was really important.

"Culture to me means to have the strength to show pride in who you are, and to listen to your spirit because it will guide you on the right journey," she said.

And for Davina it's important to lead by example.

"I want to be a humble, direct and fun role model for my people.

"The yearly event is all about focusing on the history, culture and acknowledging achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the community," she said.

"So as an entrant it's important that we are out in the community organising fundraisers, performing community song and dance alongside my fellow NAIDOC entrants, and socialising with the local mob."