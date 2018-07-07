NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off at Capricorn coast

Mayor Bill Ludwig and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga joining in last year's NAIDOC Week celebrations in Livingstone, pictured with members of the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Inc. Mob.

NAIDOC Week celebrations for 2018 will kick off in the Livingstone Shire this weekend.

Because of Her, We Can! - this year's theme will celebrate the contributions of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women within our communities, our families, our history and our nation.

Aunty Sally Vea Vea, Darumbal elder and spokeswoman said this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations pay tribute to several local indigenous women.

"The late Aunty Mabel Edmund, Aunty Karen Dowling, Aunty Cindy Williams and Aunty Merle O'Donnell are the special focus of this year's celebrations in conjunction with this year's national theme,” Aunty Sally said.

"NAIDOC Week is a great time to come together to celebrate our culture and traditions, and we want to invite the whole community to these events to create an inclusive environment where everybody feels welcome.”

Livingstone Shire mayor, Bill Ludwig said NAIDOC Week celebrations were an important event on the calendar and encouraged the community to take part.

"Council is extremely proud to once again be facilitating, supporting and partnering in this year's events with the traditional Darumbal owners, as our community celebrates and highlights the importance of the rich history, culture and achievements of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Cr Ludwig said.

A mountain climb and family fun day at Cawarral, which was originally to be held on Saturday has been postponed until Saturday, July 21 due to wet weather.

On the Capricorn Coast, the Darumbal people and the Woppaburra people are the traditional owners who inhabited the Great Keppel and North Keppel islands.

For more information on the local NAIDOC Week events, go to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au /1464/NAIDOC-2018.