NAIDOC Week celebrations provided extra boost

Naidoc Week celebrations across the Capricornia will recieve $8000 in federal funding.

Naidoc Week celebrations across the Capricornia will recieve $8000 in federal funding.

ANNUAL festivities in honour of NAIDOC Week 2020 are shaping up to be another one for the books following a sizeable federal funding boost.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry on Thursday revealed a grant to the tune of $8000 would be contributed to local organisations for celebrations.

The event – honouring both the history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders – will take place from 8 to 15 November.

Central Queensland Indigenous Development, Yuwi Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC and The Hall State School were recipients of the funds.

TRIBUTE: NAIDOC Week celebrations are set to take place over the coming week. PHOTO: Bronwyn Wheatcroft

It comes as part of the Morrison Government’s $1.4 million program in which local affiliated organisations across the country are encouraged to celebrate the week.

Ms Landry said the contribution reflected the federal body’s commitment to supporting and educating others of the cultures.

She went one step further, inviting Central Queensland residents to both discover more about local Indigenous communities and share in their traditions.

“NAIDOC Week is always a special event on the community calendar,” Ms Landry said.

“This year’s theme, Always Was, Always Will Be., highlights Australia’s ancient history and celebrates the traditions and cultures that endure today.

READ MORE: ‘Just the beginning’: Indigenous residents learn fire skills

READ MORE: CQ organisation keeps indigenous kids in school

READ MORE: Rockhampton Black Lives Matter Protest to go ahead

“We are privileged to have one of the world’s oldest continuous cultures and through NAIDOC events we can share in this proud history and contemplate our future.”

Those worried about COVID-19 protocol can rest assured safety plans are required for all events.

“It is important that anyone attending an event observes these plans and local restrictions to ensure everyone stays safe,” she said.

To find out more about NAIDOC Week 2020 events in your local area, click here.