From left to right and rear to front: Cr Megan Daniels, Cr Christine Rolfe, Charmaine McKeon-Parlett, Andrew Doyle, Malyce McKeon, Mayor Kerry Hayes, Cr Paul Bell, Cr Charlie Brimblecombe, Darryl Black, Violet McKeon and Margaret Davies at the NAIDOC morning tea in the Emerald Library Gardens. Contributed
NAIDOC Week kicks off in Emerald

12th Jul 2018 9:11 AM

THE Central Highlands' NAIDOC Week kicked off in Emerald on Monday morning with the official flag raising ceremony.

Central Highlands Regional Council's mayor and councillors, emergency services and visitors gathered in front of the Emerald council building to mark the beginning of the special occasion.

Local Kairi artist Darryl Black opened the event with a smoke ceremony, followed by speeches under this year's Because of her, we can theme.

Three generations of Gungarri women led the conversation.

Grandmother Violet McKeon watched on as her daughter Charmaine McKeon-Parlett and granddaughter Malyce McKeon spoke about what it means to be and have female role models in the community.

After the flag raising everyone gathered for a morning tea behind the library.

Mayor Kerry Hayes recognised the Central Highlands' Indigenous peoples and said the theme was appropriate for 2018.

"We fully support NAIDOC Week events as a vital celebration in our communities and our grandmothers, mothers and daughters are so incredibly dear to all of us,” he said.

"It's appropriate that, today, we recognise the contributions of women in our communities and cultures.”

Mayor Hayes thanked everyone for attending the ceremony.

There will be a second flag raising ceremony in Blackwater on Friday, July 20 2018.

For more information on NAIDOC activities in the Central Highlands, visit council's website.

