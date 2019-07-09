NAIDOC Week launch attracts big mob

CELEBRATIONS of NAIDOC Week began with a huge turn out for the march in Yeppoon yesterday and will continue with activities and events planned across the Shire to acknowledge the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Livingstone Shire Council joined the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Mob Inc and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry to launch Livingstone Shire's National 2019 NAIDOC Week, with this year's theme titled, 'Voice. Treaty. Truth.'

JOIN THE FUN: More than 120 people marched in the launch of NAIDOC week celebrations this week. Trish Bowman

2019 is also being celebrated as the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages. These languages have passed down lore, culture and knowledge for over millennia.

Darumbal Elder and spokesperson Aunty Sally Vea Vea said NAIDOC Week is celebrated not only in Indigenous communities, but by Australians from all walks of life.

"This week is a great opportunity for our entire community to come together and participate in a range of activities while supporting our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community," Aunty Sally said.

"CCIM would like to thank all of the businesses and organisations that have provided great support in making our upcoming events possible and most of all we thank everyone who has come out to celebrate with us."

Secretary Gabriella Wallace said Capricorn Coast Indigenous Mob has been functioning in the region for many years, becoming an official not-for-profit corporation at the beginning of 2018, and becoming Capricorn Coast Mob Indigenous Corporation.

"Our aim is to promote and empower Indigenous culture on the Cap Coast, mainly through hosting amazing, free, NAIDOC Week events. We are only able to do this successfully each year with the kindness of local community members and businesses," Gabriella said.

"We are a small but dedicated and passionate group of volunteers who meet regularly to ensure each of our NAIDOC events are bigger and better than those before.

"The Sea Country Cruise is shaping up to be amazing, with Woppaburra Elder Uncle Bob Muir and his son Robert coming along to share knowledge. Many of the RSVPs for this event have not had the opportunity to go out on Sea Country, and it will be a wonderful experience to share.

"We have also already hosted 2 children's photoshoots, one at Gawula and one at Kemp Beach, giving the kids an opportunity to get painted up and spend time on our beautiful Darumbal Country."

On the Capricorn Coast, the traditional owners are the Darumbal people and the Woppaburra people who inhabited Great Keppel and North Keppel islands.