NAIF brings the big beef boom to CQ

A new beef processing facility is the latest approved project to receive a Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) loan, to the value of $25million, and is expected to inject over 200 jobs into the Central Queensland Region.

Queensland’s Signature Onfarm Pty Ltd, identified as a potential recipient in 2018, has been approved for a NAIF loan for facility near Clermont marking the first loan delivered for Central Queensland since the initiative began in mid-2016.

The loan will, in part, pay for construction of the processing facility, 440-head capacity chillers, value-adding capability for portioned and ready meals, waste water infrastructure, access roads and accommodation for up to 70 workers.

The Federal Government expects the facility will be able to process 50,000 head of cattle each year, opening Bowen Basin graziers to new opportunities for beef sales, slaughter and marketing into domestic and international markets.

The government expects the facility, once operational, will deliver more than $60 million broader economic benefits to the community over 20 years.

It is also expected to provide savings in transport costs for graziers and the availability of service processing for third party processors.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the government’s investment would back in jobs and stimulate economic activity Central Queensland.

Senator Canavan spoke of the pivotal role the local member Michelle Landry played in securing the loan.

“Michelle Landry has been a fierce advocate for the project and today, she has delivered in spades for Central Queensland. Locking in hundreds of new jobs and value-adding to local beef product adds some real firepower to the region’s agricultural activity, helps diversify the economy and is an enormous boost to local job prospects,” Senator Canavan said.

“This facility will also help increase competition in beef processing and that will help all graziers get a better deal.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry believed another beef processing facility in Central Queensland would save the region’s graziers time and money.

“Every dollar of this NAIF loan is an investment in local families and communities. These funds will spur further investment and be a real help for our graziers in terms of opening up new domestic and export markets for our top-quality Central Queensland beef,” Ms Landry said.

“This beef processing facility will be a one of a kind and will be integral in providing domestic and export markets with products that meet modern day consumer tastes.”

Signature Onfarm owner Blair Angus said the facility would support the region’s beef producers and generate economic benefits throughout the region.

“This project is about delivering returns to farm gate, jobs to the bush and delivering bespoke products to consumers,” he said.

“Producers in our region have invested a lot in the quality of their herds and a boutique facility like this aims to maximise the potential and value of each and every one of those individual carcasses.”

The announcement follows a spate of criticisms from the opposition surrounding the lack of delivery for Central Queensland projects.

However, it appears those criticisms may now be silenced.

Construction is expected to start before the end of the year and take around 13 months to complete. Full capacity should be reached within 18 months of completion.