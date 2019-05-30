NAIF responds to absence of CQ projects after three years

NAIF WAIT: Three years later, Central Queensland is still waiting for a local project to be announced by the NAIF.

NAIF WAIT: Three years later, Central Queensland is still waiting for a local project to be announced by the NAIF. HARRY BRUCE

IT WAS touted three years ago as a way to realise major projects, but there are still no Central Queensland projects which have been funded under the $5billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

A spokesman for NAIF said the opportunities afforded by its mandate were available to all proponents who had assessment-ready projects that met NAIF's eligibility criteria.

In the Central Queensland and Capricornia region, a range of proponents are believed to be working with NAIF which says it will make decisions on projects as soon as possible, once they are ready for assessment.

"Our doors are always open to hear from potential proponents in the Capricornia and Central Queensland region that may be suited for support by NAIF,” the spokesperson said.

"We continue to work with proponents in the region. We would very much like to hear from more projects in the CQ Queensland/Capricornia region over the coming months.

"We want to help the region grow and develop - but we do need suitable projects and proponents to come forward.

"NAIF undertakes its assessments as quickly as possible once projects are ready.”

A year ago, following extensive criticism from the opposition, Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan rang in the changes to NAIF's investment mandate to expedite the processes, increase flexibility and improve its potential to support projects that delivered more jobs and economic opportunities to Northern Australia.

NAIF CEO Laurie Walker Contributed

Last May, NAIF chief executive Laurie Walker pledged to The Morning Bulletin greater transparency, making assurances that the changes would accelerate development of projects, with a CQ announcement just around the corner.

She revealed that a $30million cattle processing facility Signature Beef, a company owned by Beef Australia chair Blair Angus, was in early discussions with NAIF about a loan towards construction and operation of a "greenfield on-farm beef processing facility near Clermont" called Signature Onfarm.

Since then, $1.3billion has been committed to projects across Northern Australia, including aggregate $623million to benefit Queensland, with further loans expected to be made over the next year.

According to NAIF, the 10 projects on which NAIF has made an investment decision to date are forecast to generate around $2.3billion in public benefit which includes 2,597 jobs (1,917 in construction and 680 during operations).

The rate of announcements has picked up since the mandate change with 12 of the 13 projects approved, an average of one funding decision per month over the past year.

The spokesperson said funding was dependent on what stage in the project's development, the proponent's ability to undertake their feasibility studies, develop their business cases and procure their regulatory approvals.

Senator Canavan has been approached for comment.