NAIF reveals new information, seeks CQ ventures

NAIF INSIGHT: Chairman Khory McCormick and CEO Laurie Walker have plenty to share in coming weeks.

NAIF INSIGHT: Chairman Khory McCormick and CEO Laurie Walker have plenty to share in coming weeks. Leighton Smith

IN A move to improve transparency and boost their number of loan applications the newly minted Chairman of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility has given an exclusive interview to The Morning Bulletin.

In Rockhampton for Beef Australia 2018, Khory McCormick and NAIF CEO Laurie Walker shared as much as they could about about how NAIF was proceeding.

NAIF was set up to offer $5 billion in loans for a range of infrastructure projects across Northern Australia and due to a strict investment mandate was hampered from delivering funding.

With the shifting of the goal post requirements allowing greater flexibility for assessing loan applications, Mr McCormick said they were seeing not only an influx in applications, but also proponents who were previously deemed ineligible have re-entered consideration.

"There's increasingly projects that are centrally Queensland focused coming into the NAIF system,” Mr McCormick said.

He said the end of June was a key deadline where NAIF was required to announce funding for three to five projects.

There are five projects at the due diligence stage in Queensland and it is a matter of weeks before the first successful Queensland project is named.

Due to strict requirements surrounding business in confidence, NAIF are not allowed to provide too much detail surrounding regions or industries who have lodged applications unless proponents give express permission.

Mr McCormick confirmed there wasn't an application for Great Keppel Island and said projects like the Browne Park Stadium or the Rockhampton Supercars tracks could apply for a loan.

One of CQ's proponent, close to a decision in the due diligence phase has given NAIF permission to reveal to The Morning Bulletin the identity of their pivotal project.

Their story will be reported next week.