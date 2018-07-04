Nail-biting results as top four is decided at Confro

TOUGH LOSS: Rockhampton Grammar's hopes of defending their Confraternity Carnival title were ended by Townsville powerhouse Ignatius Park in Charters Towers yesterday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College is into the semi-finals of the Confraternity Carnival, but reigning premiers Rockhampton Grammar were knocked out of the title race at Charters Towers yesterday.

TCC, which is looking for its first Confraternity title, is joined in the top four by Townsville's Ignatius Park College, Riverview's St Peter Claver College and Toowoomba's St Mary's College.

TCC ended the inspiring run of Marymount College, which emerged as a title contender after scoring an upset win over Rocky Grammar on Monday.

Ignatius Park and Rocky Grammar played a compelling quarter-final which blew open in the first minute when Ignatius Park scored from the kick-off.

Rockhampton Grammar's Declan Sandilands (left) follows the play with Ignatius Park hooker Cameron Bateup and halfback Hayden Rowbotham in yesterday's qualifying final CONTRIBUTED

Grammar hit back, scorching to an 18-10 lead before their opponents scored two late tries to atone for their loss when the teams met in last year's grand final.

St Peter Claver's 10-0 win over St Augustine's College, Cairns, came after a scoreless game broke open in the final minutes while St Mary's had an easier run in their 36-4 win over Aquinas College.

The teams will enjoy a rest day today before tomorrow's semi-finals when TCC takes on St Peter Claver and Ignatius Park plays St Mary's.

The Confraternity Carnival is staged by the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools' Rugby League with this year's matches played at Charters Towers' Columba College.

It has developed a reputation as a fine rugby league nursery with its graduates including more than 150 NRL players, more than 30 Origin players and 20 Kangaroos representatives.

QISSRL president Peter Elmore said the second day of play was again well contested.

"These young men do their schools proud. They play hard rugby league on the field but we're very encouraged to see the way that they continue to hold up the carnival's ideals of sportsmanship, respect and fellowship,” Elmore said.

DAY 2 RESULTS

Round 3

Rockhampton Grammar d Marist College 28-0, St Brendan's v Marymount College 18-all

The Cathedral College d Emmaus College 14-6

Qualifying finals

Confraternity Shield

Ignatius Park d Rockhampton Grammar 20-18, The Cathedral College d Marymount College 24-16

Confraternity Trophy