Man falls into croc-infested waters after group bogs car

A HEART in mouth moment was how a Territorian described watching a stranded group of people walk across and slip into one of Australia's deadliest bodies of water.

Naomi, who did not want to give her surname, was at Cahills Crossing last Saturday to take her croc-obsessed toddler out reptile spotting, when the family saw two cars bogged.

She said the first car reversed out in a panic, while the second car, a blue Ford, was a casualty to the croc-infested waters.

The group of four people inside were forced to climb out of the windows and walk across the crossing to safety.

Naomi filmed the group's treacherous journey, during which one person slipped into the water twice - the first time prior to filming.

"It was intense to watch," she said.

A group of people who got bogged at Cahills Crossing walked across the infamous body of water to get out, with one slipping in. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"You're standing there watching and unable to do anything to help and hoping they make it to the other side.

"It was a kind of heart in mouth moment, not knowing whether you're about to see someone be attacked."

The group made it to the other side but Naomi said it was an ominous few minutes.

"From the viewing platform where we were standing, there's a memorial nearby to someone who lost their life there, and there's signs fatal croc attacks have happened there," she said.

"It's there in your mind as you're standing there, watching people rock hop over croc infested waters."

Naomi said people on a nearby boat were able to put straps through the Ford and allow another car to pull it from the water.

Each year Cahills Crossing claims dozens of cars, with one of its more recent victims a Subaru Forester last week.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

Originally published as NAIL-BITING VIDEO: Man falls into croc-infested Cahills Crossing after group bogs car