'Naive' steroid parcel receiver receives jail term

CONVICTED: Stephanie Alice Rumble (middle) leaving Rockhampton courthouse after being sentenced to five months prison with immediate parole for eight supply dangerous drug charges. Kerri-Anne Mesner

A YOUNG Rockhampton woman now has a blemish on her previously good record after she "naively” accepted eight express post parcels containing dangerous drugs for another person.

Stephanie Alice Rumble, 28, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to eight supply dangerous drug charges and one of possessing a mobile phone used in drug-related crime.

"The important factor here is that you were not the instigator in this entire sordid affair,” Justice Graeme Crow said.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said the offences involved express post parcels being delivered to Rumble's address and she would then forward supply them to her co-offender.

She said Rumble would use her mobile phone to inform Brent Anthony Culleton of the packages' arrival.

Ms Jones said Rumble did not financially profit from the supplies, which took place between November 24, 2016 and March 15, 2017.

"You rather naively, even given your age, accepted receipt for an express post package for another person,” Justice Crow said.

"Apart from this blemish, you have an otherwise good record.

"It can be accepted that this was an error of judgment that was out of character for you.”

He said Rumble only gained friendship and steroids for personal use by accepting the parcels.

The court heard Rumble had been in a "relationship” with the co-offender at one stage of the offending.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client, who was supported in court by her mother and current partner, had no prior criminal history, had completed year 12 and worked at Woolworths for seven years.

Rumble was ordered to a five-month prison term with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.