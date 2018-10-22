Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man's body was found in Bowen on Saturday morning.
A man's body was found in Bowen on Saturday morning. FILE
News

Naked body found in Bowen

by Kyle Evans
22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:19 PM

THE body of a 47-year-old man has been found after being washed ashore at Dalrymple Point in Bowen on Saturday.

A couple discovered the body during an early morning walk sometime between 7.30 and 8am in an isolated part of the beach, near Wentworth Street.

Bowen Police confirmed the man was found naked without any marks on his body, however police are still investigating the incident to determine the cause of death.

"At this stage we don't know the cause of death and we are waiting a post mortem result/autopsy which will be done on Wednesday," Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said.

"There is a myriad of things that could've happened.

"The autopsy will determine the cause of death."

Related Items

boy found editors picks police
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Suspicious fire destroys shed, machinery in overnight blaze

    Suspicious fire destroys shed, machinery in overnight blaze

    Crime UPDATE: POLICE confirm Parkhurst fire being treated as suspicious

    CQ principal cleared after allegedly striking a student

    premium_icon CQ principal cleared after allegedly striking a student

    News A letter circulated announcing the news to the school community.

    Horrific violence towards partner but now he's free

    premium_icon Horrific violence towards partner but now he's free

    Crime AFTER seven months of 30-month term, he's off to rehab

    CQ DROUGHT: Floods one year to drought the next

    premium_icon CQ DROUGHT: Floods one year to drought the next

    News Last September 176mm of rain fell. This September there was 25mm.

    Local Partners