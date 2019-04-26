Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have established a cordon
Police have established a cordon Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Naked man hides in cane on side of Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
by
26th Apr 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Bakers Creek trying to capture a naked man who has caused a disturbance on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the highway, outside the Bakers Creek Tavern, at 3pm.

He said there were reports a man was laying in the middle of the road. There were also reports he began throwing shoes at vehicles.

The spokesman said the man fled into cane paddocks and police established cordons in a bid to track him down.

Further reports suggest the man has taken off his clothes and is hiding in thick cane, with just a pair of boots in his possession.

bakers creek bruce highway editors picks mackay police street disturbance
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Man hits a tree, breaks knee, on Dee St

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man hits a tree, breaks knee, on Dee St

    Breaking A street was blocked following the single vehicle accident.

    Air search for missing hikers continues in CQ bushland

    premium_icon Air search for missing hikers continues in CQ bushland

    Breaking A rescue crewman may be winched into the bush to find them

    CQ records healthy rain totals overnight with more incoming

    premium_icon CQ records healthy rain totals overnight with more incoming

    Weather We've got the significant totals listed along with today's forecast.

    Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

    premium_icon Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

    Politics In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?