Claudia and Ella Yakubchak at a candlelight vigil for the six-year-old girl killed in a shopping centre tragedy in Nambour. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
News

Candlelight vigil honours tiny victim

by Chris Clark
17th Jun 2018 7:44 PM

MORE than 50 people have gathered outside a Sunshine Coast shopping centre to remember the little girl tragically killed in the car park this afternoon.

Michael and Sally Grayson with Jazz, Isla, Luca and Dominic at a candlelight vigil. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Candles were on Sunday night being passed around, with residents sitting on a grassy hill speaking to each other about the tragedy.

Claudia and Ella Yakubchak at a candlelight vigil for the six-year-old girl killed in a shopping centre tragedy in Nambour. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Vigil organiser Dale Dowler led the group in prayer.

"I think it's the amazing thing about this community," he said.

"From the community's heart, thank you so much. This community always sticks together."

The crowd also took a candlelit walk over to the Coles building to honour the child.

Another organiser, Carey Holden said she didn't organise the vigil out of kindness but rather "out of community".

Dozens turned up for the candlelight vigil on Sunday night. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
"I just want the family to know we're here for them," she said.

"No one can take away their pain, but the community is here for them."

